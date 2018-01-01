Xbox Live Party Chat Now Available In iOS Beta

Reuters/Nick Adams Xbox One (C) with the Kinect motions sensor (L) and the controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new home console, June 19, 2013.

Gamers no longer need an Android device to join in Xbox Live party chats as Microsoft has announced that the feature is now available on the beta Xbox app for iOS. Party chat allows Xbox owners to connect with their friends and party mates allowing them to set up multiplayer raids and matches away from their consoles.

There's currently no word as to when the party chat feature will reach a polished version as it is still a work in progress much like the Xbox app itself. Still, it's good to know that iOS devices are now able to use the feature allowing players to keep up with teammates' voice conversations from their iPhone or iPad.

Unfortunately, the feature is only available for members of the Xbox beta on iOS. So for those who are part of this lucky group, the update is already up for grabs via TestFlight.

Unlike Android, TestFlight inherently makes testing the feature on the iOS a much more limited affair. However, the update is the first step for mobile party chat. Given that most gamers still have other activities offline, being able to stay connected with friends on mobile devices is definitely a worthwhile feature.

But with the groundwork already laid for the feature, it probably won't take much longer for Xbox Live party chat and the Xbox app to be released on the App Store. This is definitely great news for gamers who don't want party chats to be kept within the confines of the living room.

Those who can't wait for an official release can register with the program in order to participate by simply filling up this application form . However, they will have to wait for Microsoft to approve their request so it might take a while before the app and its features can be accessed.