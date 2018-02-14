Xbox One Backwards Compatibility List Update: 'Mafia II' and 'Prey' Added

Facebook/mafiagame A promo photo of the open-world video game by 2K Games "Mafia"

Giant tech company Microsoft has improved its video games division arm by expanding the list of backwards compatible games of the Xbox One and the Xbox 360. This means that past releases that were only playable on the Xbox 360 can now be experienced or re-played on the Xbox One.

Microsoft has always granted backwards compatibility only to games that have either high-demand, or high-replayability. This time, Microsoft decided to make "Mafia II," which was developed by 2K Games, to be playable on the Xbox One. "Mafia II" was the hugely anticipated follow-up to the successful "Mafia" — renowned for the ultra-realistic graphics and on-point in-game driving mechanics at the time.

Basically, "Mafia II" is similar to the popular game by Rockstar, "Grand Theft Auto," wherein players engage in a life of crime, except that the former revolves around the Italian mobsters of the mid-20th century in America.

Additionally, the 2006 released video game "Prey" is another title that was added to the list. This game's main protagonist is a Cherokee — a native American who had the misfortune of being taken by extra-terrestrials. The game works as a first-person shooter, mixed with brief native American history.

As of now, there are a total of 473 titles that have backwards compatibility with "Prey" and "Mafia II" as the latest additions to that list. Last week, the headliner video game that was added to the list was "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction," which is an covert-operations third-person shooter that focuses on generally dispatching foes stealthily.

Fortunately, those who already own the physical copies of the games will be able to immediately download and then re-play them using the Xbox One. As for digital copies, these games can be accessed through the My Games and Apps portion of the Xbox One menu, where players will find them on the Ready to Download list.