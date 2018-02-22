Xbox One Backwards Compatibility List Update: Three New Titles Now Available

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announces backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Microsoft has added three new titles to the ever-expanding library of its Xbox One Backwards Compatibility program. Making the backwards compatible debut are "Vanquish," "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light," and "Brave" all of which are now playable on the current-gen console.

First in line is "Vanquish," a fast-paced third-person shooter from "Bayonetta" developer Platinum Games. Released back in 2007 for the Xbox 360, players take the role of Sam Gideon an agent armed with the Augmented Reaction Suit.

Using the suit, Gideon must take down a rogue Russian faction that has taken over a space colony and is now holding New York hostage. Using up to eight weapons and various skills granted to him by his suit, follow him on his mission to eliminate the Russian threat.

Next up is "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light," a spin-off game from the storied "Tomb Raider" franchise. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and released in 2010 for the Xbox 360, the game follows the titular Lara Croft in Central America as she puts a stop to Xolotl, the Keeper of Darkness, who was unknowingly released from his container.

Finally, there's "Brave," the video game adaptation of the Disney animated film of the same name. Developed by Disney Interactive Studios and released in 2012 for the Xbox 360, the game follows the princess Mérida in her quest to return her mother back to human form after she turned her into a black bear.

As always, those who previously owned a physical copy of any of these titles can simply pop the disc into their Xbox One to start playing. On the other hand, those who owned them digitally will automatically see them in the Ready to Download area of the My Games and Apps section.

Players can also purchase the games from the Xbox Store although unlike previous titles added to the Xbox One Backwards Compatibility program, they are not included in the latest selection of Xbox game deals.