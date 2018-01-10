Every week, Microsoft highlights deals from games publishers on their Xbox Live platforms, and the best of them are often available only for Xbox Live Gold members. Since Tuesday, Jan. 9, a few top titles like "Elex" and "Farming Simulator 17" head the list of offers on discount.

These deals are on a limited-time basis, however, and will last only until Tuesday, Jan. 16 next week, as Major Nelson noted in his blog update. So, fans of the "Farming Simulator" series will do well to get the "Farming Simulator 17: Platinum Edition," which is now discounted by 25 percent, provided they have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Xbox/Microsoft Microsoft's regular Deals With Gold promo offers savings of up to 50–75% in the Xbox Store with exclusive discounts on games.

In fact, the country life looks to be part of the theme of this week's discounts. "Deer Hunter Reloaded" is now just $12, while "Rapala Fishing: Pro Series" costs $12 as well after a 40 percent price cut, as Gamespot pointed out.

"The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III" is also listed at a discount price of $7.50, but with the game being included in this month's batch of free games for Xbox Games With Gold, Xbox Live Gold members don't even need to shell out that price to get the game. Those looking to finish the game before that, "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II," can instead pick it up for just $7.50 with a Gold subscription.

Meanwhile, "Blood Bowl 2" is likewise listed at $6.60. Xbox members with the Xbox Game Pass can get the game for free, so there's a chance to save a few dollars here as well.

Instead, they're better off picking one of "Crypt of NecroDancer," now at $10, or "Tour de France 17" at just $16.50. Other games for the Xbox One also include "Styx: Master of Shadows" at just $7.50, or "Thumper" at a discounted price of $13.39, as listed out by Windows Central.