Superhot Team

One of the most appealing benefits of Xbox Live Gold is the promise of free games every month. Sure, it could be a bit of a coin toss whether the games are actually good or not, but free is free. Luckily enough, the free batch of games for March is pretty good, especially for those looking for games with more unique playstyles.

As usual, four games will be given away during the month for Xbox One owners, while Xbox 360 owners will have to settle with four.

For the entire month of March, Xbox One owners can snag themselves a copy of "Trials of the Blood Dragon," an odd crossover between notoriously difficult motorcycle series "Trials" and the widely praised spin-off "Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon." With a 57 percent average on Metacritic, it is not the best "Trials" game, but it does combine the sleek neon world of "Blood Dragon" with the challenging yet satisfying gameplay of "Trials" across 30 levels. For the low, low price of nothing, it is hard to complain.

Also available on the Xbox One, but this time form March 16 to April 15, is "Superhot," the time-bending first-person shooter. While it may look like any other shooter on the surface, the trick to "Superhot" is that time only moves when the player moves. Scoring a respectable 83 percent average, it is the highest-rated game in this month's deal and is definitely the most unique.

For the last-generation siblings (and with backwards compatibility support for the Xbox One), there will be "Brave: The Video Game," available from March 1 to 15. A third-person action adventure game that was released alongside the 2012 Pixar film of the same name, it is a surprisingly decent game and has a 65 percent average among those that actually reviewed it.

Finally, from March 16 to 31, Xbox Live Gold owners will have access to "Quantum Conundrum," a first-person puzzle game that was developed by Kim Swift, best known for working on Valve's "Portal" and "Left 4 Dead" franchises. With a score of 76 percent, it manages to capture a similar feeling to the award-winning puzzle series that Swift is known for.

Those are all the games set to come out in March. While March is still about a week ago, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can still try to download the free games released this month of February.