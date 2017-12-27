Xbox One Keyboard and Mouse Support Coming Soon

REUTERS/NICK ADAMS The Xbox One controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft is bridging the gap between console and PC with the upcoming arrival of keyboard and mouse support for the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. The feature has been teased as far back as 2015 and has been available to members of the Xbox Insider program, now it seems Microsoft is ready to release it to the general public.

Microsoft Poland inadvertently leaked an announcement regarding the feature's launch and hastily deleted. Fortunately, GamePros managed to grab a screenshot of the announcement revealing its contents.

"Some players prefer to conquer the virtual world with a pad in hand. Others, above all, value the precision of the mouse movements. Others, however, can not imagine playing on anything other than a keyboard. Now, owners of Xbox One consoles (including Xbox One S models and the latest Xbox One X) can choose these accessories and decide for themselves what they will use. 'PC Master Race'? Thanks to the keyboard support, we can already successfully talk about 'Xbox Master Race'!"

What the announcement fails to mention is how this feature will actually work. There's also no information on what apps would make use of it or if using a keyboard and mouse would provide tangible advantages to games.

A representative from Microsoft stated that no new announcements have been made regarding the upcoming feature. The representative added that the announcement was pulled due to using incorrect information.

Developers and publishers are divided with regards to the feature and how it will affect their games. Blizzard Entertainment, the publisher of the hit shooter "Overwatch" is already opposed to the move citing it ruins the experience and could be seen as cheating.

According to Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan, they have contacted first-party console manufacturers regarding the use of mouse and keyboards as well as input conversion devices. He said that they have lobbied and will continue to lobby in order to prevent the use of these devices by players.