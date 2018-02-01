Xbox One PUBG Update to Tweak Vehicle Calibration and Damage Control

Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional image for 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

PUBG Corporation has released a new update for its multiplayer online battle royale game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," exclusive for Xbox One.

According to Game Spot, the patch, now available for the console's early access version of the game, is primarily centered on significant improvements on vehicles, as well as some bug fixes and tweaks. The game developer reportedly explained that players will see the difference in the kind of damages their vehicles will sustain while under fire. For instance, grenades are said to cause more destruction than before, as well as heavy gunfire centering on the vehicle's body and wheels. Crashing into other autos or objects will also make players lose points. PUBG Corp, explained, though, that those pedestrians hit by cars would now sustain less damage.

The update will also focus on the optimization the controllers' input time. The "visual quality" of the reticules including the red dot, 2x, and holographic sights has also been improved. Some of the bug fixes addressed issues involving the looting inventory, the setting of 4x Scope and the use of the D-Pad while in the map view. Players will no longer worry about the auto run when aiming down sights since it has been disabled. The crosshair problem that they encounter when reconnecting to a session has also been addressed.

This patch is the seventh one that developer has released for Xbox One. The last update was meant to refine the game's controls and add a new auto-run ability. Meanwhile, Xbox One players recently enjoyed a reward from the PUBG Corp and Microsoft in lieu of the recent milestone where the Game Preview title reached 4 million players. Those who reportedly bought the multiplayer and created a character from Dec. 12 to Jan. 31 are eligible to 30,000 battle points. These may be used to buy on cosmetic crates in the game.