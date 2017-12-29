Xbox One X Could Be The Dominant Console Of 2018

Xbox/Microsoft The Xbox One X has a clear and specific goal from the outset — deliver True 4K Gaming in a small form factor design.

Microsoft has been touting the Xbox One X as the world's most powerful console to date, and they aren't wrong. Boasting specs that would give the Sony's consoles a run for its money, it should've been raking in the sales in 2017 but because it was released so late into the year, its performance was less than noteworthy. However, that's all going to change with the coming of 2018.

According to Forbes, the console could have a great and possibly game-changing year in 2018 and doesn't even have to compete with Sony to do it. As the console wars raged on, the dominance of the PS4 in this generation could work in Microsoft's favor.

The PS4's offerings when it came to exclusives made it the console of choice for most gamers, with many already owning a PS4 or any of its upgraded versions. This shifted the question in most buyers' mind from whether to buy an Xbox One or a PS4 to should they buy an Xbox One X IN ADDITION to their PS4. And with its compelling specs and price range, the answer will likely be yes.

Gaming is already moving to a new era, the 4K era to be precise, and the console was made specifically for 4K gaming. While gamers might still want to enjoy PS4 exclusive titles, they might be convinced to purchase an Xbox One X if they want to play third-party titles on the graphically superior console.

The state-of-the-art console already outclasses its main competition in the form of the PlayStation 4 Pro as well as some members "PC Master Race." All things considered, the only thing that's holding Microsoft back at this point is the lack of compelling exclusives.

On paper, the Xbox One X is already looking to be a powerful contender going into 2018. However, its dependence on third-party developers to make compelling 4K titles will be its Achilles heel. Unless Microsoft increases its current offerings of first-party 4K titles, Sony could easily take away its dominance in the burgeoning 4K gaming market.