Xbox To Reportedly Introduce New 'Career' System in Gamerscore

Xbox Wire Screenshot of Xbox's Achievements system.

Microsoft's Xbox is reportedly going to extend the features of Gamerscore with the introduction of what reports call the "Career" system.

The company has yet to confirm if it is indeed working on a new Career system. However, according to Windows Central, it has obtained a document indicating that there will be a new Xbox Live subdomain with the address "Career.XboxLive.com."

The same report noted that the Career system does not appear to be a replacement for the existing Gamerscore mechanics. Instead, it will reportedly determine how the players will level up based on various factors, which include their base statistics from the games that are already saved in their libraries.

For example, the Career system will consider the gamers' frequency of playing, as well as all the achievements gathered from their existing games.

Like most achievement systems, Gamerscore's Career platform is expected to give away loot crates as rewards that will mainly feature "cosmetic items" possibly associated with the currently available Avatars system.

On top of the players' statistics from their library, the Career system will also reportedly introduce special Quests or objectives like trying out certain games which will also be rewarded accordingly.

With the information available at the moment, the crates do not appear to be available for purchase with real money. However, this aspect can always change, considering that the Career system is still in its early stages.

Meanwhile, Windows Central noted that it is yet to be confirmed if Xbox was actively developing the Career system for a future public release or if Microsoft was simply testing the platform. However, it can be recalled that in an earlier interview with Windows Central, the corporate vice president of the Xbox platform, Mike Ybarra, implied that they were looking to expand the Xbox achievements system to better reflect every player's progress.

"Nothing that I can talk about now, but something that fundamentally changes the concept ... we are working towards a bigger, more meaningful change about somebody's gaming accomplishments in history, as a gamer on Xbox," Ybarra said.