Microsoft A promotional image for Xbox One X

It looks like Microsoft is already working on the next-generation Xbox console. This is revealed in recent job listings posted by the company, which also revealed a possible key feature.

The tech giant is on the lookout for a Senior Electrical Engineer, whose work will revolve around "existing and leading-edge memory technologies on currently shipping and future Xbox design projects."

The job requires candidates to have "deep understanding of current DDR3 and GDDR5," the GDDR6, as well as knowledge about the next-gen DRAM.

Microsoft is also looking for an Xbox Storage Architect, who will be tasked to develop tech solutions for hard drives, solid state drives, and flash for the next Xbox consoles.

While this does not paint a crystal-clear picture of what the supposed Xbox Two will look like, the job listings indicate that Microsoft is looking for ways to beef up their next console release with the DRAM.

This does not come as a surprise, though, as this is one of the departments that the tech titan made sure to upgrade in the Xbox One X and the smaller Xbox One S.

The former boasts 12 GB of GDDR5 while the latter comes with 8 GB of DDR3, which provides much of the horsepower on the consoles. This setup is also what allows the Xbox One X to be deemed the most powerful gaming console available right now.

Of course, the natural move is to enhance this for future Xbox releases, and the listings reveal Microsoft is dead-set in doing just that, making gamers look forward to the Xbox Two even more than they already do.

The company is not saving the upgrades to the Xbox Two, though. It appears that Microsoft is taking the baby steps with the current console.

The Xbox maker is trying to close the gap between the Xbox gaming system and the PC, recently announcing that the Xbox One will now be able to support 120Hz displays, which, of course, is the ideal monitor setup that will elevate the gaming experience in big ways.

This exciting change suggests that Microsoft is likely going to take the display experience up a notch with the Xbox Two, which means that the console might even get its very own screen for it.

However, the feature being introduced in the current version of the console suggests that Microsoft is not done upgrading it just yet, which means it might be a while before the purported Xbox Two sees the light of day.

There is no official word yet about the next Xbox console. Its rival, Sony, on the other hand, has been making headlines with reports that the PlayStation 5 is releasing this year with virtual reality support baked in.

Business Insider says that the PS4 successor is unlikely to come out anytime soon even though it is in early development, as confirmed by Kotaku.

Microsoft and Sony usually release new consoles around the same time, so if the PS5 is not materializing in the near future, the odds are neither will the Xbox Two.