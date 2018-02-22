'XCOM 2' Gets Unexpected Xbox One X Upgrade

XCOM official website Promotional picture for "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen."

"XCOM 2" surprised everyone after it after it released an unexpected upgrade for the Xbox One X. No one was expecting 2K Games especially after the publisher didn't announce any upcoming enhancements to the game.

Nevertheless, it's still a pleasant surprise and one that is certainly welcomed by Xbox One X owners. It's currently unclear what the upgrades were as 2K Games has not released any patch notes. However, some have noted that the game's frame rate has been improved and graphics are now crisper when using Microsoft's new console.

Originally released in 2016 for the Windows PC, Mac, and Linux, the player is tasked with rebuilding the eponymous XCOM division to once again combat aliens who have now taken over the Earth. A turn-based strategy game, players must carefully move their squads into position to make the perfect shots. Players also have the option to upgrade their squad to better equip them in their fight to save humanity.

"XCOM 2" seems to have been made for the Xbox One X rather than the Xbox One with the game suffering numerous issues during its stint with the standard Xbox One. The poor performance and unstable frame rate remained despite several patches and remained unresolved.

That is until the arrival of Xbox One X which resolved many of the console version's issues. This recent update also takes advantage of the console's powerful processor allowing gamers to enjoy the game on the same level as its PC counterpart.

In related news, 2K and Firaxis Games have also announced that the "XCOM 2" Collection will soon be making their way to the PC, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One. The collection contains the base game, its four DLC (downloadable content) packs Resistance Warrior, Anarchy's Children, Alien Hunters, and Shen's Last Gift, as well as the larger War of the Chosen expansion.