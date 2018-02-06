'XCOM 2' News: 'XCOM 2 Collection' Coming to Consoles

Firaxis Games Promotional picture for "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen"

Firaxis Games has officially released the "XCOM 2 Collection" for PC, Mac, and Linux systems. Unfortunately, in true fashion with the history of "XCOM 2" on the platform, it will be delayed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Announced on their official Twitter account, the development team behind the sci-fi turn-based strategy game had little to say about when the console versions of the collection would be coming out. The best they gave is the confirmation that it is, in fact, coming to consoles.

This is very much on par for the course with how Firaxis Games has treated console players in the past with regard to "XCOM 2." The game first came out on PC, Mac, and Linux in February 2016 with no initial announcement for a console release. It was not until June of that year that Firaxis confirmed a console port, which then came out in September, about seven months after the original release.

The same could be said for the expansion pack, "War of the Chosen," though the delay was not quite as bad. It first launched for computers in late August 2017, while the console release was delayed a few weeks and released in early September.

Unfortunately, this does not change the fact that "War of Chosen" released for consoles in a very broken state, with many users complaining about various bugs and issues marring the game. It currently has a 2.9 out of 5-star rating on the Microsoft Store with 40 percent of all reviews giving the game a one star rating.

Perhaps these issues are the reason why Firaxis has not given a date regarding the console release of the "XCOM 2 Collection." Thinking about it positively, this could give the team ample time to truly fix the port and make run decently on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. One can only hope.