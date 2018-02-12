'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Latest News: New Game Plus Mode to Come Soon

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" game director Tetsuya Takahashi has revealed a few details on the upcoming version 1.3.0 update for the game. The new patch will come out sometime "next week," and will feature a "New Game Plus" mode that will give a bit more replayability to the RPG title.

The update, as posted on Nintendo's news blog, went up on Friday, Feb. 9, shortly before the weekend. Which means that version 1.3.0 could be rolling out in the next few days, with the new game mode coming with it.

Nintendo "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" players lead a team of living weapons to lead the search for Elysium — humanity's last hope for survival.

"This is more than just a way for people who have cleared the game to play through it a second time. You'll find that we've added a few new features, as well," Takahashi explained in his post.

The New Game Plus mode will let players recruit the Blades from Torna into the party. That means that Obrona, Sever, Perdido and Cressidus, which are non-player characters in the course of the regular game, can now join the team as well in the second run.

Akhos, Patroka and Mikhail will likewise be open to join the player's party as Blades in this manner, as well. While this may run counter to the story as told in the game's progression, this will be the New Game Plus mode's way to give "greater priority to the fun of it as a game," Takahashi explains as quoted by IGN.

Along the same lines, Blades like Pyra and Mythra, which are usually locked into the party as they're part of the story, can now be sent away on Merc Missions under the new game mode.

As an alternate gameplay option, the New Game Plus mode must first be unlocked by completing the original game. Also, players must have a save file that's been recorded from the special save screen that comes up right after the game ends.