'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: 1.3.0 Update Set for Next Month, to Add New Game Plus Mode and More

(Photo: Monolith Soft) An image from "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will get a new Game Plus mode next month.

The new feature, called Advanced New Game Mode, is among the content of the version 1.3.0 update hitting the game come mid-February.

While it is likely that there are still a lot of gamers who are yet to complete "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," the Game Plus mode ensures they have a lot more to look forward to even after finishing the initial journey.

The "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" update will also include much-needed bug fixes to improve the game's overall performance and deal with some of the glitches that have soured an otherwise smooth gameplay experience.

The update 1.3.0 will specifically deal with the bug that emerged from the previous patch, the 1.2.0 update, which was rolled out last Jan. 19.

As Monolith Soft director Tetsuya Takahashi detailed in a new production note:

In the version 1.2.0 update, there is a bug in certain instances during and after Chapter 7 where a Blade linked with a specific Driver disappears from the Blade List (it only disappears from the list, the Blade itself does not disappear). This is a bug that occurred during the process of adding the second playthrough element called "Advanced New Game Mode," which will be implemented in the version 1.3.0 update planned for mid-February. We apologize for the inconvenience for the about half a month that remains, but we are working hard on the development of the update, so please give us your patience.

Takahashi promises to share more information on what the update will contain in the days leading up to its rollout. A specific release date is yet to be announced at this time, but it should be out around the second week of next month, which means users should hear more about the update in the coming days.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is now available on the Nintendo Switch.