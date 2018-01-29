'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: 'Advanced New Game Mode' To Be Added in Upcoming Update

'Advanced New Game Mode' will be the title's own take of the New Game+ mode

Nintendo A new update containing the 'Advanced New Game Mode' feature is coming to 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' next month

There is a lot of content to go through in "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," enough to keep players occupied for hours on end.

Still, those who may have already poured countless hours into this role-playing game may now find themselves searching for new things to do.

The good news for these players is that the developers are planning to add something that should incentivize them to once again go through the enormous world of Alrest.

Monolith Soft director Tetsuya Takahashi recently authored a production note that hinted at what fans can expect to see from an upcoming update.

According to a translation of the production note provided by Gematsu, the main feature of the next update coming to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is a feature known as "Advanced New Game Mode."

"Advanced New Game Mode" is expected to essentially be the RPG's own version of a New Game+ option.

Usually, New Game+ modes allow players to head back to the start of their journey but with a few wrinkles introduced to make their next go-around more interesting. This could include enabling players to carry over certain items right from the start of their New Game+ playthrough or introducing a new difficulty level.

Some New Game+ modes even entice players to go through the game again by introducing bosses that could not be encountered previously.

Thus far, developers have yet to reveal how "Advanced New Game Mode" will work inside "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," though more details should be provided ahead of the update's mid-February arrival.

Players can look forward to more additions being released for the game later in the year, though they will need to have the Expansion Pass to see the contents of the "New Rare Blade Pack," the "New Challenge Mode Pack" and the "Brand-new Story Content Pack."

New items have already been added to the game previously via this pass.

Additional details regarding "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" updates and the Expansion Pass should be made available soon.