'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Demonstration Video Previews Creation of Poppi

Gamers can catch a closer look at the gameplay of the much-anticipated open-world RPG "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" through a 30-minute demonstration. The forthcoming video game is scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch consoles in less than a month.

Twitter/XenobladeJP Mythra assists Rex inside 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

GameSpot revealed a demonstration video of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," where a representative of Nintendo Treehouse takes us into the mechanics of the game.

In the open-world RPG, players portray the role of Rex, a Driver with the ability to wield living weapons called Blades. This relationship between the character and blade is explained in the demonstration video.

At the beginning of this journey, Rex meets Blade Pyra who restores his life and asks him to bring her home to the fabled Elysium. The pair sets off on a journey find the World Tree, and the paradise it is said to contain.

As seen in the preview of the first stages of the game, Rex meets a Nopon mechanic named Tora who will help him create the artificial Blade, Poppi.

"What's really interesting about this world is," the representative said. "For all regular blades, you have a core crystal, which is this diamond-shaped blue object. When you touch it, if you have good resonance, you can actually bond with the blade that is in that crystal."

He continued, "In regards to Tora and Poppi, Tora can't really bond with a regular Driver so he's creating his own."

When asked about Poppi being a special blade, the rep confirmed so. He explained that in terms of combat and capabilities, this weapon comes with its own special menus.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is slated to debut exclusively on the Nintendo Switch this Dec. 1st. The expansion pass costs $30 and comes with a new rare Blade, a challenge battle mode, and more story content. Players who acquire the expansion pass will find new additions coming next year.

Alongside the game's launch, the company will be releasing a Xenoblade-theme Switch Pro Controller which will cost $75.