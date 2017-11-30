'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Developer Offers Insight Into How the Main Characters Were Designed

Characters can be identified by how they move on the field

Nintendo Rex, Pyra and their friends prepare for a fight inside 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

Rex, Pyra and Nia are just some of the characters who players will be spending plenty of time with in "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," and plenty of work went into making them look the way they do now.

Fans curious about how those characters were created are in luck as one of the game's developers recently revealed more about the design process.

Masatsugu Saito, the individual in charge of main character design for the aforementioned Nintendo Switch title, recently authored a new post that revealed some interesting bits of information related to the creation of the different characters.

First off, Saito talked about working to make sure that the characters were modeled "simply and clearly." In pursuit of featuring a simpler and clearer character design, the artist opted to put more work into creating detailed eyes for the different characters. Saito noted that the eyes were crucial for the characters since they could be used to convey all kinds of emotions.

Fans who have been following the development of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" may have also noticed that the characters' outfits seems to adhere to certain color schemes. That was apparently no accident, with Saito revealing that this was done so that players could spot specific characters regardless of where they were on the field.

One other way for players to quickly tell which character is which is to just watch how they move around. Saito shared that the characters have distinct ways of walking that reflect their personalities to a certain extent.

It is clear that a lot of work went into the development of the game's main characters, but the same holds true even for those who may not necessarily be essential to the story.

The many Rare Blades that have been revealed thus far were designed quite differently and they have unique personalities too.

More news about "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" and the characters included in the game should be made available soon.