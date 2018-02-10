'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Devs Detail the 'New Game Plus' Feature

'New Game Plus' included in massive update that is expected to be released next week

Nintendo 'New Game Plus' mode is coming to 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' next week

Late last month, the developers of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" confirmed that they would be adding something known as the "New Game Plus" mode. And now, more details about this feature have been provided.

Director Tetsuya Takahashi talked at length about the upcoming feature in a new post on Nintendo.com.

As expected, the "New Game Plus" mode is something players will only be able to access once they have finished the game itself. After they have beaten the game, players must keep the save file from the save screen that was shown right after the ending. They will know that "New Game Plus" mode is accessible if the appearances of the main characters have changed.

Players do not need to start over from scratch, thanks to the new feature.

At the start of a "New Game Plus" playthrough, players will find that their Resonated Blades, Driver levels, equipment and affinity charts for Blades and Drivers, items, gold held, mercenary ranking and town development levels, unique monster kills and content in the Event Theater will all be carried over.

Not being carried over are cleared mercenary missions, heart-to-hearts viewed, quests completed and skip travel points.

There are also new features that "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" players will be able to see if they are in the midst of an "Advanced New Game Mode" playthrough.

In the new mode, players will be able to send all their Blades on mercenary missions. There will also be new Blades that will be made accessible too.

New growth factors are going to be added to Drivers' affinity charts, and one character can now unlock a level 4 special. Bonus experience points can soon be spent to acquire special items, and lastly, players are going to be allowed to lower a Driver's level when they are at an inn.

Also included in the update due out next week are additional features related to items and an easy mode.

There are more additions coming to the game later this year courtesy of the Expansion Pass.

More news about the additional features coming to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" should be made available soon.