'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Director Tetsuya Takahashi Discusses DLC Development and Features

Still unclear if additional paid DLC beyond those already confirmed for the Expansion Pass will be provided

Nintendo New DLC additions are set to be released for 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' throughout this year

As content-filled as "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" already is, it is set to receive more additions later this year. And recently, director Tetsuya Takahashi talked about these upcoming features.

Takahashi discussed different kinds of topics pertaining to the game during a recent interview with 4Gamer, and the folks over at NintendoEverything have translated his many revelations.

At one point during that conversation, Takahashi discussed the work that had gone into and is still going into the development of the game's downloadable content.

According to Takahashi, the scenario which will be included in the new "Story Content Pack" is already finished, but it is still going to take a while to fully develop. This is why it is not scheduled to be released until the fall.

Takahashi did not provide any specific details about the contents of the story pack itself, though the director did reveal that the story included in it can be played even if players have not gone through the main storyline. He did mention, however, that going through the main storyline first then tackling the DLC story would be more enjoyable.

The story pack is not the only major addition coming to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as already due out in the spring is the "New Rare Blade Pack."

Currently, the specific contents of the Rare Blade Pack also remain unknown, though when asked if the developers had ideas for additional Blades, Takahashi mentioned that even finishing just one of them takes a lot of work.

Also during that interview, Takahashi was asked if there were plans to provide additional paid DLC beyond those already included in the Expansion Pass. He responded by saying that providing more paid DLC is something they will think about if that is something players are requesting, though for now, their focus remains on creating the items that are included in the DLC pass.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" players interested in getting the Expansion Pass can purchase it currently for $29.99.