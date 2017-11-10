'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Even More Story Details Shared, Pyra's Link to Elysium Explained

Nintendo Rex, Pyra and their friends are the protagonists of 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is aiming to present players with an epic tale, one that involves discovery, conflict and tons of emotions.

At the core of the main story of the game is a journey, and it is something the developers elaborated on while speaking recently to Game Informer.

Early on in the game, players will be in control of protagonist Rex, and while doing so, they will run into a mysterious Blade.

This mysterious Blade is the one that has been featured prominently in the marketing for the game - the red-headed Pyra.

Apparently, Pyra is not the typical Blade, as developers shared that she was also known as the powerful Aegis.

Being in possession of so much power has turned Pyra into a Blade coveted by many of the other characters featured in the game, and this is why she asks Rex to help her reach the supposedly mythical land known as Elysium.

Pyra also says that Elysium is her home.

Many of the actions that players will take inside "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will be done with the goal of reaching Elysium in mind. Whether or not Rex, Pyra and their friends are able to eventually reach this unknown land is obviously something players will have to find out for themselves.

Players should know that the journey to Elysium is not going to be an easy one.

A number of residents of the in-game world are fully aware of Pyra's power, and they may want to use it in their own plans.

Among those who will attempt to prevent Rex and Pyra from accomplishing their goals are members of the Torna organization.

Jin is the leader of this organization, and working with him is the group's second-in-command who is the fearsome man known as Malos. Jin and Malos have been depicted as being incredibly powerful themselves, and players will need to figure out how to get past them if they want to reach Elysium.

Players will be able to learn more about the story of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" for themselves as soon as the game is released on Dec. 1.