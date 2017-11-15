'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Game Villains Vandham and Akhos Detailed Further

Vandham and Akhos will be assisted by their own Blades in the game

Twitter courtesy of @XenobladeJP Akhos with his Blade Kamui inside 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will ask players to go on a long journey that takes them to all corners of the world known as Alrest.

While in control of protagonists Rex, Pyra and their friends, players can expect to meet all kinds of characters, including those who will help them complete their journey.

Of course, just as there are good-natured individuals who call Alrest home, there are also those who are only focused in making things as difficult as possible for Rex and the other main characters featured in the game.

Recently, developers shared more details about two antagonists who players will run into over the course of their travels.

The first was the mercenary captain known as Vandham.

Vandham is brute force personified, and when he is not overwhelming foes with his physical strength, he can just as easily defeat them with weapons in his hands. As if Vandham by himself was not difficult enough to deal with, he becomes even tougher in battle with the Blade known as Roc working alongside him.

Vandham's motivations for going after the main characters remain unclear. Still, he seems intent to stand in their way, and players are going to have to figure out how to knock down this mountain of a man.

The other villain who "Xenoblade Chronicles 2's" developers revealed more about recently was Akhos.

Akhos is one of the members of Torna, a secretive organization that is interested in the power possessed by Pyra. He is the brains of that organization, and beyond that, he is also someone capable of standing toe-to-toe with anyone in battle thanks to the presence of his Blade named Kamui.

Vandham and Akhos are just two of the villains determined to keep the protagonists from accomplishing their goals.

Players will be able to meet all of the main antagonists of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" as soon as the game is released for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1.