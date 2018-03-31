Additional quests available to those who own the game's Expansion Pass

Nintendo A new update for 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' is now ready to be downloaded

A new update has just been released for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," and this one adds some features Expansion Pass owners will be glad to see while also introducing other elements and fixes that will prove useful to all players.

Beginning with the items that Expansion Pass owners will be able to check out right now, developers have just released a second quest pack.

Five new quests have now been made accessible to Expansion Pass owners.

The first of these quests is known as "Nopon of Good Tastes," and players can access this questline after adding Poppi. To start this quest, players will have to head to the Galad Residential Zone in Gormott, and talk to Bipopo while they are there.

Next up is the "Cleared of All Charges" quest, and in order to start this, players must first already be accompanied by the Rare Blades Godfrey, Perceval and Perun. Upon finding those Rare Blades, players can then go to Fonsett in Leftheria to have a conversation with Strath.

Once Expansion Pass owners have reached Chapter 6, they can activate the "Beneath the Aurora" questline. Players will need to pay another visit to Leftheria and talk to Len for this particular quest.

The "Upgrades and Tinkering" questline prominently features Tora, and players can begin this by examining the table inside his home from Chapter 8 onwards.

The last of the quests included in the second pack is the ominously named "Most Awful News?!" and it requires players to reach Chapter 10, to be in possession of Zeke and Finch's Birdbrain Lv. 3, and to also stay at the Tantal inn.

Now, while those quests are already available to Expansion Pass owners, there are other new features coming soon to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" that developers have shared more details about.

According to a recent report from RPG Site, the Expansion Pass portion of the menu has been updated, and it now shows some teasers for the Rare Blades that are going to start arriving in May.

The specific names and abilities of the soon-to-be-added Rare Blades were not shared, though the developers did provide some interesting-looking silhouettes.

Apart from the quests and Rare Blade silhouettes, the latest update also brought some other things to the game.

The folks at Perfectly Nintendo have provided translations of the patch notes, and according to those, there are some more features that have been introduced, including ones that will help out players who are going through their New Game Plus playthroughs.

The update also fixes a variety of previously present bugs.

One particular bug that could cause Common Blades to be deleted has been addressed, but unfortunately for some players, installing the update will not bring back the Blades that have already been lost.

Additional features are coming to the game later this year, including a new Challenge Mode and a brand new story that are due out in the summer and fall, respectively, for those who have the Expansion Pass.

More news about "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" should be made available soon.