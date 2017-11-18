'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Learn More About the Different Kinds of Blades

Nintendo Characters known as Drivers and Blades are featured in 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

In "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," players will be introduced to all kinds of characters, including some known as Blades.

Blades are characters in the game who were created as a result of others who were designated as Drivers interacting with Core Crystals.

The process of a Blade's emergence can be seen in the trailer embedded below, as the Driver known as Rex is seen with a Core Crystal floating above his hand.

Once Blades are summoned, they can then lend their powers to the Drivers.

Different kinds of Blades exist inside the game as well.

The Blades who players will likely find most often in the game are - appropriately enough - the Common Blades. According to the Xenoblade Wiki, the Common Blades spring forth from Common Core Crystals and they also share some similar features.

After the Common Blades are the ones known as Rare Blades.

Developers have introduced many of these Rare Blades via the game's official Twitter account. In contrast to the Common Blades, Rare Blades have very detailed appearances. They have varied weapons, roles and elemental affiliations, which means there may be ones better suited for certain battles than the others, and it is up to the players to figure that out.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" also features the characters known as Special Blades. In certain ways, Special Blades are quite similar to Rare Blades. Blades of both kinds have their own weapons, roles and elemental affinities, but there are important differences.

Special Blades, aside from being valuable allies in battle, are also essential to the game's story. Furthermore, they are also linked to specific Drivers, unlike the Rare Blades who can be connected to whichever Driver the player prefers.

Special Blades are not as versatile as the Rare Blades, but those in the former are the ones who players will likely be able to know more as actual characters.

Players will be able to meet the different Blades included in "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" for themselves, as soon as the game is released on Dec. 1.