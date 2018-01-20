'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: New Update Rolled Out, Preps Game for DLC

(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

The latest update for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" has been rolled out, adding new features to the hit action role-playing game while squashing some bugs.

Thanks to the update, players will receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.

The "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" update will now allow players to skip voice segments in the menu as well so that they could get right into the action.

The patch also improves the game by getting rid of some of the bugs including the issue in which parts set to a specific Skill RAM failed to provide their intended effects.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" players won't need to worry about their work being rendered useless in Agate's Blade Quest "Precious Yearnings."

The update also made much needed adjustments on the Gormott regular quest "The Riddle on the Wall" and Finch's Blade Quest "Birds of a Feather," which are now completable regardless of player progression in the main story.

Another change within the "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" update that was not mentioned in the patch notes has to do with the Ardainian soldiers.

Kotaku notes that the update got rid of the strange battle cries of the enemies. Some players may have noticed how the soldiers shout behind their helmets statements like "Think you can take me?" and "Don't forget me."

When they come at players, the remarks are all mixed up, which sound funny. It does not help that they shout like they are in excruciating pain. Nintendo has done away with all that in "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" with the update, changing them to "Take this" and "Don't forget."

The patch also prepares the game for the new expansion coming to the game namely New Quests Pack 1 and Helpful Items Pack 3.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is now available on the Nintendo Switch.