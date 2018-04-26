Twitter/NintendoEurope An early look at the new Rare Blade known as Poppibuster that is coming to 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' very soon

The post-launch additions for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" are still coming, and the next ones players can look forward to obtaining on April 27 are two more Rare Blades.

The first of the additional Rare Blades is known as Poppibuster.

As players may have guessed from its name, Poppibuster does seem to be related to another Blade present in the game, with that being Poppi.

There are key differences between the two, however, as Poppibuster is not exclusive to Tora. Other members of the party will be able to link up with this Rare Blade as well and make use of its different talents.

Another thing worth noting about Poppibuster is that it actually appears to be two Rare Blades. One Blade bears a resemblance to Tora, while the other looks just like Poppi, but with yellow hair instead of blue locks.

There definitely seems to be a connection between Poppi and Poppibuster, and players will learn more about by completing the special quest related to this Rare Blade. Notably, only those who own the game's Expansion Pass will be given access to the Poppibuster-related quest.

The second Rare Blade coming soon to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is one who may be familiar to older gamers.

Upon hearing the name T-elos, certain fans may immediately be reminded of a character who appeared in the "Xenosaga" series.

In her original incarnation, T-elos was a battle android who had a heated rivalry with a fellow android named KOS-MOS. The former was supposed to serve as the replacement for the latter, but certain events that transpired prevented that from ever happening.

As a combatant, T-elos is someone players will want to have on their side. Her original incarnation possessed tremendous physical power and was also capable of firing off various beam attacks. It's likely that the developers will retain those qualities of hers to make her addition to the game even more meaningful.

Also, with KOS-MOS present in the game as a different Rare Blade, it may be worth checking out if she and T-elos have some special interactions with one another.

Players who want to link up with T-elos inside the game will first need to finish the main storyline.

According to a recent report from Gematsu, if players notice a star mark located next to the amount of money they currently possess in the game, that means that they will be able to meet T-elos via Blade resonance.

Developers also teased that they are not done adding Rare Blades to the game, and they even shared that voice recording for one particular addition was completed just recently. This other Rare Blade is also exclusive to the Expansion Pass.

An exact date of arrival for this mystery Rare Blade remains unknown, though developers have indicated that they are planning to add more content next month.

Other additions coming to the game via the Expansion Pass are the Challenge Mode and Brand-new Story Content packs and they are due out in the summer and fall respectively.

More news about "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" should be made available soon.