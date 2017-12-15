Xenoblade Chronicles 2 News: Post-Launch Updates and Expansion Pass Details

YouTube/Nintendo Screenshot from the official trailer of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

After its release early this month, Monolith Soft has revealed some new details about the forthcoming updates and expansion pass for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2." The first of these new updates are set to arrive next week and includes a slew of bug fixes as well as a number of new features.

In a recent blog post by Monolith Soft executive director Tetsuya Takahashi, the version 1.1.1 will include an easy mode for the Tiger! Tiger! mini-game. A set of new features have also been added to the game making it easier for players to explore the game world.

First off, by pressing the X button the Skip Travel screen will open the map to your current location. Takahashi says they hope this will make it easier to spot Skip Travel locations and Salvage Points on the map.

Secondly, an additional 1:1 zoom on the minimap will be displayed by pressing the L Stick. This will allow improved visibility of the player's surroundings and make it easier to check quest locations.

Additionally, players who purchased the "Xenoblades Chronicles 2" Expansion Pass will receive a number of rewards. These includes the Driver Essentials Set containing 10 Rare Core Crystals, 1 Legendary Core Crystal, and 3 Overdrives, 30,000 ether, which can be used to upgrade Poppi, Pyra's Favorite Things which contains 5 Jenerossi Tea, and Nia's Favorite Things containing 5 Ardainian Bear Carving.

The game will also be receiving a New Game+ mode next year which will be available for everyone regardless if they purchased an Expansion Pass or not. This will allow players to recruit additional Blades and give you the chance to unlock the LV 4 Special of a certain Blade. They can also expect a number of new quest as well as further improvements to the mini map to be added next year.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.