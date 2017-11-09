'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: RPG's Digital File Size Revealed

Next installment of the 'Xenoblade Chronicles' due out next month

Nintendo Characters known as Drivers and Blades star in 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

Developers provided tons of information about "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" during a recent Nintendo Direct, but there may be a few important details that have escaped the watchful eyes of eager fans.

For instance, along with all the new details about downloadable content and gameplay, developers also revealed just how much of the Nintendo Switch's available memory the upcoming game will take up.

According to a recent report from NintendoEverything, the Switch eShop indicated that the digital version of the game will take up 13 GB of memory.

Some third-party offerings have been larger downloads on the Switch, but 13 GB is still quite sizable.

As Gamingbolt noted, Switch owners will either have to delete a few games from their console or get a microSD card to accommodate the digital version of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

In exchange for freeing up 13 GB of space, Switch owners will be granted access to the enormous world of Alrest.

Earlier installments of the "Xenoblade Chronicles" game were known for featuring huge worlds themselves, and that is a trend the developers have followed in this new entry.

This time around, the in-game world that players will inhabit while in control of protagonist Rex is populated by Titans. The Titans themselves are the living beings upon which the countries are built.

Throughout their journey, players can expect to visit many Titans, and they may even get to know some of them quite well.

Apart from the Titans, Alrest is also home to a diverse array of life forms that come in all shapes and sizes, including beings known as Blades who possess remarkable powers that players will have to harness in order to progress through the game.

Players will also run into enemies quite frequently in their journey, and while some of them will not attack unless provoked, others will be the aggressors.

Role-playing game fans will be able to see Alrest and meet its inhabitants for themselves soon enough, as "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1.