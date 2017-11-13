'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: The Mysterious Mythra and Her Role Inside the Game

Twitter courtesy of @XenobladeJP Mythra assists Rex inside 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

Rex is the main protagonist of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," and throughout the game, he spends his time and energy trying to help the Blade known as Pyra accomplish her goal.

Those two are expected to be the main characters included in the game, though there may be one more who will figure prominently inside the story.

For those who may have missed it, a recently released trailer for the game confirmed that the link between Pyra and another Blade.

In the trailer, Pyra was shown growing worried over Rex struggling in battle, and apparently, that caused something in her to change.

A quick transformation sequence was then shown, and the formerly red-headed Pyra suddenly turned into a new Blade featuring flowing blonde hair. Even the weapon Rex was wielding reacted to the change that had taken place.

Finally, the new Blade introduced herself as Mythra.

It is still unclear why Pyra transformed into Mythra, but what has been revealed is that Mythra is the second personification of the Aegis, according to the Xenoblade Wiki. Pyra was the first.

The emergence of Mythra will likely be explained in the story of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," though its effects will go beyond just adding another layer of intrigue to the main narrative.

As developers noted recently, the two personifications of the Aegis will be featured in battle as well, and players will even be able to select which one they would like to have fighting by their side.

It seems like Pyra and Mythra will vary in terms of what they can do during battle, so players will have to take that into account when choosing which personification of the Aegis they want to have helping them out.

Fans should be able to learn more about Pyra and Mythra soon, as "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is already due out for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1.