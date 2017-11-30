'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Release Date: 'Extremely Rare' Blades and More Detailed as New Trailer Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/NintendoXenoblade) A promotional image for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

A new trailer for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" has been released.

It is the same cut that was shown at a Nintendo Direct early this month although this time, it is dubbed in English.

The trailer treats fans with a look at the characters and the story that they will follow in "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

The game will follow the adventure of Rex and Pyra in their search for Elysium, which is deemed the "birthplace of all humanity." It also happens where the latter, who is revealed to be one of the Blades, is from as well.

In the clip, Pyra revives Rex by giving him half of her life force after he was stabbed in the heart. Now, he makes it his mission to bring her home.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" executive director Tetsuya Takahashi and composer Yasunori Mitsuda also revealed a few more details about the game in an interview with Famitsu.

It is revealed via Siliconera that the game was in development since July 2014, which means developer Monolith Soft already started working on it while they were still finishing up "Xenoblade Chronicles X."

Unlike that installment, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" keeps the story-driven experience that the franchise is known for. The abundance of Blades in the game is no accident. Takahashi and Mitsuda revealed that:

We needed plenty of Blades, so it was already decided on that we'll need to get help from numerous character designers.

However, those who are wondering why there seem to be "too many" female Rare Blades, this was the result of the illustrators following a weapons and attributes guideline document.

More on the Rare Blades, the duo revealed that there are "extremely rare" ones in "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

We hope to see people play the game and share what they get with each other.

With regards to the music, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" boasts over 120 recorded songs including the singles. Mitsuda composed at least 25 of those.

The music alone is simply extravagant, and we'd like to have an orchestrated concert if given the opportunity.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will be released Dec. 1 on the Nintendo Switch.