'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Reviews Roundup: Standout JRPG Now Available for the Nintendo Switch

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" review copies has been out for some time now, enough for critics to complete a playthrough of one of the longest games to come out for the Nintendo Switch. The game has been very well received, overall, as a promising start of a new JRPG series for the hybrid console.

While the game is called "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," it's already far removed from the original Wii game, aside from the setting. Players take on the role of Rex, a scavenger who came across Pyra, one of the living weapons called Blades.

Monolith Soft/Nintendo "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" play Rex and his friends to lead the search for Elysium—humanity's last hope for survival.

The story follows the pair in their quest across the sky world of Alrest to find the World Tree and the paradise of Elysium, as summed up by Gamespot. This short outline hardly begins to cover the more than 100 hours of gameplay "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" gives in one playthrough, as Monolith Soft offers players a callback to the old days when JRPGs are long, sprawling and complex.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is a game that needs the player to stay with it, especially in the first 20 hours when the story seems to plod along. The time investment is well worth it, however, when the game stays true to its tradition of surprise reveals and side quests.

Eurogamer notes how Monolith Soft falls just short of fully exploring all the ideas they have put into the game, especially when compared to the other, more high budget projects for the Nintendo Switch. "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," as a whole, remains compelling enough to lead IGN to give it 8.5 out of 10.

Metacritic currently has the game at an average of 84 based on critic reviews, while users who already formed their opinion on the game gave it a generous 8.4 over 10 indicating "Generally favorable reviews."

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" rolled out last Friday, Dec. 1, for the Nintendo Switch starting at $60.