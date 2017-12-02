Nintendo 'Xenoblade Chronicles X' could soon make its way to the Nintendo Switch

Now that "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is officially available for the Nintendo Switch, the folks over at Monolith Soft can now turn their attention to working on post-launch maintenance and content additions. However, it seems that at least one person in the company may also have something in mind for "Xenoblade Chronicles X."

During a recent interview with 4Gamer, Monolith Soft president Tetsuya Takahashi was asked about the possibility of "Chronicles X" being released on another platform, Siliconera reported.

In response, Takahashi admitted to sometimes thinking about how enjoyable it would be to play the 2015 Wii U title on the Switch.

Takahashi then noted that demand would be the determining factor for that and hinted that fans would need to express a clear desire to see the Wii U game on the Switch in order for it to become a reality. There may be other factors to consider as well, but the Monolith Soft head did not specify them.

He also said he would consider the matter when laying out future plans together with Nintendo.

Notably, this was not the first time that the video game company's founder commented on the possibility of "Xenoblade Chronicles X" being released for the Switch.

While speaking earlier this year to TIME, the Wii U game was also brought up, with the interviewer asking if there was a chance that the game could end up becoming a Switch title.

Back then, Takahashi stated that "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" was still the focus of everyone at Monolith Soft, but that the idea of porting "Chronicles X" to the Switch could be considered once work on the former was completed.

The fact that Takahashi did not dismiss outright the idea of porting "Chronicles X" to the Switch has to be encouraging to fans who fell in love with that content-rich Japanese role-playing game.

At this point, Monolith Soft may not be ready to confirm that a Switch version of "Xenoblade Chronicles X" is coming, but there is certainly a chance that an announcement like that will be made in the future.