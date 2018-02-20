XGIMI's CC Aurora: Is it Worth the Price?

Facebook/XGMI Tech XGMI Tech launches the most portable projector yet, the CC Aurora. Facebook/XGMI Tech

Portable projectors have been looked out for in the market, and now, Android has launched a compact projector designed to revolutionize home entertainment.

The XGIMI's CC Aurora wireless projector not only displays videos at 180 inches, but it can also blast music with its JBL audio system. The projector's box-like appearance even has a handle that makes it easier to carry around.

The five-inch cube only weights around two kilograms, according to The Register. Its battery, unlike most portable projectors, has four hours to spare before it needs to be charged. Its audio quality is also uncompromised even with its many other features.

Of course, its visual quality also carries out quite well. The CC Aurora has a 720p resolution, and it can even display well in bright surroundings as it has a good amount of light.

The wireless projector has an Android-based operating system (OS), which makes it possible for users to stream movies through several services such as Netflix, Facebook, or HBO. It also has the Youtube app, a web browser, and a file manager. According to its website, the CC Aurora can even store up to 4,000 songs and 10 movies.

With this, the CC Aurora can also stream through Bluetooth, Miracast, DLNA, and Apple's Airplay. But, the projector still has the traditional USB ports, an HDMI socket, and audio jacks, which makes it possible to play music and videos from other devices.

However, the projector is not invincible against bugs. According to The Register, the streaming through Airplay is not yet working, and the Bluetooth is "buggy." A review from TechCrunch yesterday confirmed that the product has not yet fixed these problems, but potential buyers are anticipating these bugs to be fixed as the first-generation product is further developed.

The projector sells at $569, which may be pricey to many, but it could definitely be worth it for movie buffs. In fact, the CC Aurora has scored more than $170,000 on the international crowdfunding website Indiegogo.