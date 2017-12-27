Xiaomi Mi 7 Specs, Release Date: 3D Facial Recognition Coming to Flagship?

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi 6.

Next year, users can expect more Android smartphones to come with a three-dimensional (3D) face recognition feature with the Xiaomi Mi 7 being one of them.

According to a brand-new report, the Chinese tech firm has partnered with Qualcomm, Truly Opto-Electronics, and Himax Technologies.

Like Apple, Xiaomi is reportedly using the 3D face recognition solution to replace the fingerprint sensor on the Xiaomi Mi 7, which Wccftech believes is not a good idea.

The publication thinks that it is still better for users to have the option to unlock their devices with a fingerprint scanner because it is the faster way to do that anyway.

Xiaomi Mi 7 will likely be among the first Android devices next year to boast the 3D face recognition feature should it be successfully put together by the company.

At the moment, competing Chinese tech firms like Huawei and Vivo are focusing on implementing the under-display fingerprint scanners for their next big mobile offerings.

The expectation is, of course, for future flagships to support both features, but the Xiaomi Mi 7 is setting itself apart from the rest next year by introducing the 3D facial recognition software first while the rest focus on the other.

As for the rest of the specs, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the latest and most powerful processor from the company.

It is expected to come with a 5.65-inch display panel with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio and a dual-camera setup, which are must-haves for flagships of today.

The Xiaomi Mi 7, however, is taking inspiration from the near bezel-less display. The handset will have the Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with the MIUI 9.0 juxtaposed over it.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is set to be made official around April.