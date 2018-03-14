Xiaomi Mi 7 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Getting iPhone X Notch, But With Improved Design Approach?

REUTERS/Thomas Peter An attendee uses the Face ID function on the new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017.

Users will see a lot more of that iPhone X notch on this year's flagships, and the Xiaomi Mi 7 is one of them.

The folks over at XDA Developers found references to the notch in their latest round of firmware digging. However, the Chinese company has a different approach to it.

Coding on the Xiaomi Mi 7 firmware indicates the presence of a function for adjusting the status bar height as well as the ability to customize the battery indicator and notification icons in the status bar settings, which is hidden.

They also discovered a build property called ro.miui.notch that is set to "1." Finally, they found a file in the MIUI SystemUI named "screen_round_corner_bottom_9," which is believed to be an overlay used for testing.

All of this indicates that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be one of the upcoming smartphones to take inspiration from the iPhone X design. Huawei, LG, OnePlus, and Vivo, among many other Android device manufacturers, are all expected to add the notch on their upcoming flagships as well.

Interestingly, this design element is something that not all iPhone X users loved. It was deemed a bit too distracting and obstructive especially when using the device in landscape mode to watch videos or movies. However, the coding indicates that Xiaomi is looking to rectify this on their flagship.

Apart from the notch, however, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will also apparently add a new face unlock feature similar to Apple's Face ID technology. The same source found references within the Xiaomi handset's firmware to an infrared camera, which is a vital component in the Cupertino giant's biometric tech.

As for the rest of the specs, the device's recent visit to Geekbench for a benchmark test confirms it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with 6 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of storage.

This setup allows the Xiaomi Mi 7 to go toe to toe with the Samsung Galaxy S9, generating an impressive score of 2,449 and 8,309 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will also come with a 3,400mAh battery, as previously discovered in its firmware, and is rumored to come with an 8 GB version.