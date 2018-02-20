Xiaomi Mi 7 Specs, Release Date: Flagship to Rival iPhone X's Face ID

Xiaomi The Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi has an answer to the iPhone X's Face ID, and they plan to introduce it on the Mi 7.

A new report out of China claims that the company is working on a face recognition technology that works much like that of Apple, and they have apparently enlisted Chinese and international manufacturers to successfully put it together.

Because of this feature, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will not be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week, which was the original plan. This is due to a delay in acquiring the sensors for the tech.

The tech firm is also reportedly adding animated emojis, which Apple also introduced on the iPhone X. Lastly, the flagship will come with wireless charging support, which means the handset will likely come with a glass design and metallic frame.

As for the rest of the specs, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 845 paired with a whopping 8 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of internal storage.

The next-generation flagship will come with a 5.65-inch display, making it slightly bigger than that of its predecessor. The screen will boast Full high-definition (HD) resolution and 2,160 by 1,080 pixel (1080p) resolution.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will house a massive 4,480 mAh battery, which should offer longer hours of usage that last year's offering, which only packed a 3,350mAh battery. The wireless charging should improve the experience too.

There is no concrete information on the imaging department, but the smartphone is expected to come with a dual camera setup. The Xiaomi Mi 6 featured two 12-megapixel (MP) sensors.

The handset is also set to be shipped with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Xiaomi's very own juxtaposed on it for a personal touch.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is said to come with a starting price of 3,000 Yuan, which should be around $473.