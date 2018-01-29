Xiaomi Mi 7 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Won't Be at MWC?

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi 6.

Xiaomi will grace the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month, but the Chinese tech company will not have anything big for fans. This means that the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi 7 will be a no-show.

According to Android Headlines, a high-ranking company employee who asked to remain anonymous has stated that there will be no major announcements from the tech firm at the convention.

An insider, on the other hand, claims the company will lift the covers off the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S at the event instead of the Xiaomi Mi 7. MWC will also reportedly be the venue for the unveiling of the Surge S2 chipset.

It is unclear why Xiaomi will not launch any flagships at MWC although GSM Arena believes that the reason behind the decision might be the same as that of other companies like LG and Huawei.

The former is not launching the LG G7 at the event while the latter is not pushing through the launch of the Huawei P11 at MWC so as to not be overshadowed by the unpacking of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

It is to be noted that the Xiaomi Mi 7 is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. However, the first batch of the chipset is going to Samsung as part of an exclusivity deal, which could be another reason it is not coming anytime soon.

It is not like there will be a longer wait anyway as the previous generation was released April last year.

As for the rest of the specs, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will come with a 5.65-inch Full high-definition (HD) display with a Plus version that boasts a 6.01-inch OLED display.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will offer 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM). On the camera side of things, the flagship is said to feature a 16 MP dual camera.