Xiaomi Mi 7 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Beefy RAM

Xiaomi The Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will be a massive upgrade from its predecessor if the latest leak is anything to go by.

A screenshot revealing some of the key specs of the upcoming handset has found its way online, confirming double the memory and a bigger battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will offer up to 8 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM), which should make for a snappier performance than last year's version, which came with 4 and 6 GB of RAM.

This is especially true with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood on the next-generation Xiaomi flagship, which was indicated on the leak too. It is something that has been known for a while though.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will get 128 GB of storage to match that impressive horsepower too so users will have a lot of room for videos and photos they will take on the device's dual camera setup that is comprised of two 16-megapixel (MP) sensors.

The smartphone is getting a 5.6-inch with Full high definition (HD) resolution, so the graphics and the visual experience should overall be great on the handset.

While the screenshot indicates the Xiaomi Mi 7 runs the older version of the MIUI, GSM Arena believes that the Chinese company will no doubt ship their premium flagship with the latest one MIUI 9.0, which is already running on a majority of their devices.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 was supposed to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month, but the tech firm is reportedly delaying the unveiling to April instead.

A lot of companies have decided to postpone their flagship announcements. LG and Huawei are just two of those. This is because they do not want their top-of-the-line mobile products to be upstaged and overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy S9, which will see the light of day at MWC.

While the Xiaomi Mi 7 is not coming this month, the Chinese company has something in store for users at the event, and that is the Mi Mix 2S.