A few weeks prior to the purported unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 7, users are treated their best look at the handset yet, thanks to a new leaked render.

The next-generation Xiaomi offering has ultra-thin bezels on the sides and the bottom. The top portion is a bit thicker to house the necessary sensors such as the front-facing snapper and earpiece.

Despite this, the top bezel of the Xiaomi Mi 7 is not something to be deemed as chunky because it is actually relatively thin. With this design, users should expect an immersive experience since they will get a lot of screen.

The device has rounded corners and the build appears to be made of metal, per Android Headlines. Gizmochina, on the other hand, thinks it is glass, and if this is the case, the handset could be shipped with wireless charging support.

Either way, should this design materialize, the Xiaomi Mi 7 could very well end up being one of the best looking flagships for this year, rivaling the Samsung Galaxy S9 with razor-thin bezels.

The render image also shows off the device's dual camera setup complete with dual-LED flash on the top left of the backside, and it looks a lot like the one on a recent leak showing the purported handset's rear panel.

Along with the two lenses, which are believed to be a 12 MP Sony IMX380 sensor and a 20 MP Sony IMX350 sensor, is a fingerprint sensor with the usual Xiaomi branding to complete the look.

As for the rest of the specs, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is painted to be a powerhouse on the inside too. It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to make its big debut next month during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.