Xiaomi Mi A1 Android Oreo Update Now Available

REUTERS/JASON LEE A logo of Xiaomi is seen in a conference in Beijing.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has finally rolled out the much-awaited Android Oreo updated for the Xiaomi Mi A1. Originally launched under Google's Android One programme with Android 7.1.2 Nougat back in September, Xiaomi promised that the smartphone will receive the 8.0 update by the end of the year.

Since early December, the Beijing-based firm has been looking for willing users to participate in a beta of Android Oreo for the smartphone. Among the many improvements introduced by the upgraded OS fast-charging was perhaps the most noteworthy feature.

Xiaomi rolled out the Android Orea update as a progressive over-the-air (OTA) update on December 31, fulfilling its earlier promise, albeit with less than a day to spare. In an official post on Xiaomi's MIUI Forums, the company announced that users need to first install software version 7.12.19 (Android Nougat) on their Mi A1 to receive the OTA update to Android Oreo (version 7.12.29).

The update package comes in 1107.4MB size and includes the December Android security patch alongside other new features. The company plans to release the update in batches so for those who have yet to receive the OTA, it should be arriving in a couple of days.

The Android Oreo update for the Xiaomi Mi A1 adds Picture-in-Picture mode, new Notification dots, Background limits, Auto-fill, and Smart text selection to the smartphone. The update also adds improved functionalities such as adaptive app icons and a faster boot experience.

So far, the Mi A1 is the only first smartphone in the Mi family to receive the Android Oreo update. This makes the smartphone an attractive choice for most buyers with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 5.5-inch full-HD display, and dual camera set up.

The smartphone also features a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage expandable up to 128 GB. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is currently available for $230.00 and comes in four color options: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and the Special Edition Red.