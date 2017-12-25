(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

It looks like the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is set to hit the tablet territory.

According to the latest information from China about the tech company's upcoming phablet offering, the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Max will reportedly come with a 7-inch display.

For comparison, the previous model released last June came with a 6.44-inch screen and that was already deemed quite cumbersome for a handset.

This display will have a tall 18:9 aspect ratio, which means that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3's forehead and chin will be much thinner than the ones found on its predecessor, making for an updated premium look, which is all the rage in the mobile sphere. The rumor is that the screen resolution will be a Full high definition (HD).

The device will be packing a 5,500 mAh battery, an upgrade from the current iteration's 5,300 mAh. It will juice up fast, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to get a dual camera setup on the back although there is no word yet on what enhancement Xiaomi has in store in this department.

The device is expected to come in a couple of variants. One will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) and the Adreno 508 for the graphics processing.

The second one, which will serve as the more expensive version, will have the newer and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with the Android 512. This model is expected to get the 5,500 mAh battery. It is unclear if the other variant will get it too.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is not expected to arrive until June. Indeed, more information should be available in the coming months. The device is believed to be one of the devices that will be offered in the U.S. with Xiaomi having recently announced its expansion to the region.