Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specs, Release Date: Phablet Succumbs to the Latest Mobile Trends

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

The Xiaomi Mi Max is finally stepping into the dual camera territory.

Leaked images of the latest entry in the phablet series likely to be called Xiaomi Mi Max 3 showcase a couple of snappers on the back, which is a first in the family.

Prior to this leak, there has already been a buzz about the handset getting the dual camera treatment so this latest sighting adds weight to these past reports.

The first- and second-generation Xiaomi Mi Max offerings had a single camera for their imaging department, but with the dual camera configuration quickly becoming the norm in the mobile scene, the upgrade was bound to happen. Joining the two modules on the back is a fingerprint scanner, which can be seen in the leaked images as well.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 should also be getting much thinner bezels compared with its predecessor, which had some chunky bezels. Per the same leak, it will sport a massive 6.99-inch screen with the new and much taller 18:9 aspect ratio. That means there will be so much display for users to sink their teeth into.

This larger screen warrants a bigger battery too and the new Xiaomi Mi Max will reportedly have a 5,500 mAh battery under the hood to handle that. This unit is 200 mAh bigger than the unit used on the one before it.

The rest of the specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 paired with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will also reportedly be offered with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to be unveiled this June, the same month last year the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was introduced to the world. The pricing will reportedly be at $264.