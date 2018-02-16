Xiaomi The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 which is the predecessor of the rumored Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

Xiaomi just released the all-screen phone called the Mi Mix 2 in September 2017, but the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer is already planning to come up with an improved version which will be called the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

Rumors about the development of Xiaomi's next flagship phone was initially shut down, but XDA Developers managed to acquire the firmware files for the Mi Mix 2S recently. This proved that the phone will soon come out in the market.

Based on the firmware files, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with the code name "Polaris" will be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 System on a Chip (SoC), which also happens to be the fastest mobile device processor at the moment. The device is also expected to come out with a large display screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio with 2160 x 1080 resolution just like the Mi Mix 2. It will also have the same 3,400mAh battery upon release.

The website also revealed that the device will run using the Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system, which means that it will be compatible with the Project Treble that will help the device to receive the fastest and easiest OEM updates.

The report also mentioned the speculations regarding the possible AI camera features support, since they decompiled the MIUI camera app on the upcoming device which could prove that it will have a scene recognition support. This will reportedly be similar to the camera that is being offered by Huawei Mate 10.

The device is also expected to have a dual-SIM support as well as an IR blaster.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal the price range for their upcoming flagship phone for this year. They are also mum about the possible release date of the upcoming Mi Mix 2S device, but it is expected to come out sometime in 2018.