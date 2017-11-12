Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s Specs, Release Date: Images of Supposed iPhone X-Looking Follow-up Are Fake

(Photo: Apple) The iPhone X.

The purported Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s was recently pictured sporting a notch that will remind users of Apple's recently released flagship iPhone X, which is currently enjoying massive attention due to its premium design and excellent imaging quality.

However, GSM Arena has confirmed that the images, which first emerged on Weibo a couple of days ago, are not representative of the design that the rumored new version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix will sport.

According to the site, the images were only created from an app called XOutOf10, which allows users to experience what it's like to have that iPhone X notch on their device. They even tried it out and got the same results as the leaked images.

It is no secret that Xiaomi, especially in its early days, tried to be like the Cupertino giant so the idea of the supposed Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s getting the iPhone X design was not a stretch to those who followed the Chinese tech firm's journey.

However, it is to be pointed out that before bezel-less became as big of a deal as it is today, Xiaomi was already shedding the bezels of its smartphones with the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix from last year as one of the first devices to get that treatment.

The abovementioned publication, however, believes that it is not impossible that a notch-donning mobile device that is not from Apple will see the light of day in the future.

After all, the company was also considered the trailblazer in the purging of the 3.5-mm headphone jack. While many users were initially unhappy about the move and competing manufacturers took a shot at Apple for removing such an integral component of a device, the same companies have already followed suit and ditched the feature in their latest offerings.

With the images confirmed as fake, what Xiaomi has planned for its Mi Mix series is unknown at this time. Perhaps it is a bit too early for the company to work on a follow-up since it has only been a couple of months since they unveiled the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.