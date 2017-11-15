Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals New Front Camera Placement

After leaked images of the purported Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s sporting the iPhone X notch were debunked, an image of the mystery device has once again appeared in the wild, and this one is more promising.

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

The folks over at Techno Codex came across an image showing the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s in white. The bezels are very thin like the original but there is a really small notch on the top right corner of the tall display where the front camera is located.

This is definitely a much better placement of the selfie snapper than the one on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is found on the chin or bottom section of the device.

If this leak is anything to go by, Xiaomi is rectifying this without sacrificing the looks of the device. In fact, media outlets believe it may even be much better than the original in terms of proportion.

Of course, the challenge in going bezel-less is finding a way to integrate the front camera without messing with the appearance and in fact complementing it.

The Essential Ph-1 and the iPhone X needed a notch for the front-facing camera and while the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 managed to be truly bezel-less, it came with the expense of a really awkward selfie experience.

With that in mind, the Chinese tech giant may be on to something with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s. However, with this leak still unconfirmed, users are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Android Headlines warns that the image could still have easily been doctored. A reliable source has yet to confirm the existence of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s either.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was only released last September, but it is not unusual for the company to resolve its shortcomings now that bezel-less flagships are popping up here and there.