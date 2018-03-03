Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s Specs, Release Date: One Major Feature Confirmed

Xiaomi The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will be among the first wave of flagships that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

This is the next-generation chipset from the manufacturer that users can expect will be powering up a majority of the premium smartphones that will be released this year. Xiaomi confirmed the formidable Mi Mix 2s hardware in a video on their Weibo account, where they muse about how fast "your Snapdragon 845" is.

Apart from using the latest and greatest by Qualcomm, the new Xiaomi phablet will be packing more random access memory (RAM) and storage than its predecessor had. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will apparently come with 8 gigabytes (GB) of RAM, which is 2 GB more than that of the first-gen version. It will also offer up double the storage at 256 GB storage.

This powerful setup does not come as a surprise as the device recently popped by Antutu for a benchmark test, where it showed off the horsepower of the new Snapdragon chipset with impressive scores.

As for the rest of the new features, GSM Arena reports that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s might come with an under-screen fingerprint scanner, which is starting to become all the rage after Vivo did it with the X20 Plus.

With regards to the design, a recent leak revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s would almost completely bezel-less. The front camera is placed on a tiny notch on the side, which should not be as obstructive and distracting as the notch on the iPhone X.

Last year's model came with a much thicker bottom bezel, which is where Xiaomi put the selfie snapper. However, the Chinese company seems to have found a way to incorporate the necessary sensors on the front while keeping the bezels almost non-existent.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is set to be officially unveiled on March 27.