Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s to Launch on March 27 in Shanghai

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, which has been expected to come this month, is now confirmed to be launching on March 27 in Shanghai, as the phone maker announced on social media. What's less certain is how it would look like, with recent leaks hinting that Xiaomi may have come up with a unique layout for its edge-to-edge display.

The exact launch date was confirmed last Wednesday as Xiaomi's official handle on Chinese social media platform Weibo put out a teaser for the launch of the Mi Mix 2s. It came with the date of March 27 shown over a backdrop of the Shanghai skyline as centered on the Oriental Pearl Tower at night time.

There's an outline of what is presumably the Mi Mix 2s in the teaser image, but no more details were included beyond that. This was not enough to confirm recent leaks and hints that the Mi Mix 2s will have a corner notch to accommodate a front-facing camera, in any case.

The unique arrangement was leaked by blurry photos and videos of what is reportedly the Mi Mix 2s, with a tiny notch on the upper right corner of the edge-to-edge display, as shown by The Verge.

The notch, as tiny as it is, already looks less intrusive than that of the iPhone X. If Xiaomi did decide to put the camera on the top right corner, it will already be easier to use than the front-facing camera of the Mi Mix 2, which has it on a bottom corner on the right.

Corner notch aside, the Mi Mix 2s is also expected to have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8 GB of memory to run a 5.9-inch display. The model could have as much as 256 GB of built-in storage, and Xiaomi has also hinted at a wireless charging feature being included.