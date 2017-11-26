Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Image Leaked? Alleged Render Shows 18:9 Display, Other Specs

Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon Attendants are silhouetted in front of Xiaomi's logo at a venue for the launch ceremony of Xiaomi's new smart phone Mi Max in Beijing, May 10, 2016.

Though the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has yet to have an official release date, a newest leaked photo allegedly showing the device could likely be a sign that the smartphone's launch is just around the corner.

Gadgets360 reported that the photo, believed to be the upcoming device from the Redmi Note series, was spotted on Weibo. The image showed the device, as well as some of its key specs led by its 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the leak also revealed that it will feature the Snapdragon 625 SoC, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a full-HD+ screen resolution of 1080x2160 pixels.

Furthermore, the device will also feature the Android 7.1.2 Nougat and will run on a 4000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Android authority noted that the Redmi Note 5's display will be the biggest update from its predecessor, the Redmi Note 4. The upcoming device will now sport a display that is near bezel-less, much like the smartphones of tech giant Samsung. It will be interesting to see how the device will fare, especially in India where Xiaomi is being received fairly well.

Last month, the Market Monitor research of Counterpoint, Xiaomi, along with Samsung, combined for 45 percent of India's smartphone market share for the third quarter of the year. Furthermore, the overall smartphone market in the South Asian country grew 37 percent and 18 percent from last quarter and year-on-year, respectively.

Gadgets360 reported that the remarkable growth put India's smartphone market ahead of the U.S' temporarily, for the first time. "This is the first time since 2012 that Samsung and Xiaomi have reached this level of combined share," said Counterpoint Research analyst Karn Chauhan.

"Additionally, the quarter was marked with return to growth for local handset players such as Micromax and Lava in the smartphone segment," Chauhan added. Android Central also noted that Xiaomi is slowly catching up on Samsung in terms of sales in India.

The company has already sold 23.16 million units in the second quarter of 2017, which market a 70 percent growth from the same period last year.