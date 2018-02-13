Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Release Date: Full Specs List Leaks A Day Before Launch

Reuters/Edgardo Garrido

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a mystery no more, as everything about the upcoming handset is revealed in a new leak just a day before its launch.

As the Chinese company prepares for the device's arrival, official banners containing information on its specs and features have been leaked with renders. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will come with a tall 5.9-inch 18:9 display with Full high definition (HD) resolution and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

The updated chipset should offer much better performance compared to the previous version's Snapdragon 625. The 4 to 6 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 32 to 64 GB of storage should help.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro boards the dual camera train with a 12-megapixel (MP) camera (/2.2 lens and 1.25 μm pixel size) and a second 5 MP lens (f/2.0 lens and 1.12 μm pixel size) stacked vertically on the upper left corner of the handset's rear.

The smartphone will be a treat to selfie lovers, thanks to its massive 20 MP front-facing Sony IMX376 camera that boasts Beautify 4.0, LED light and 1080 video capture support.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro also has the fingerprint sensor on the back and packs a massive 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on for long hours of usage.

The phablet will come in four colors — Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, and Rose Gold. There is no word on the pricing, but users should not wait that long since the launch will take place in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, details about the regular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 uncovered in the same leak confirm that the device is just the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Plus rebranded.

That means the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a single 12 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP selfie snapper, among others.