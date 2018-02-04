Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Flagship Design

Xiaomi The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note series is overdue for an update, but it looks like the fifth-generation iteration will be well worth the wait. Purported renders of the yet to be released phablet recently hit the web, treating users with a good look at the yet-to-be-announced smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be quite the stunner if the leaked images are anything to go by. It has little to no bezels on the sides and very minimal on the top and bottom. For a midrange device, it looks premium. This will set it apart from its predecessors, which looked stocky in the eyes of those who have gotten used to the bezel-less design that was all the rage last year and will still be this year.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is also boarding the dual camera train with the renders showing two cameras vertically stacked on the rear panel, just above the fingerprint sensor. Previous reports suggest that these sensors will be 16-megapixel (MP) and 5 MP, respectively.

With nothing to corroborate these renders yet, users are warned to take them with a pinch of salt. However, GSM Arena notes that device in the new leak looks a lot like the one on mockups that leaked in the past.

While the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 seems to have the good looks down, the inside still follows a mid-tier setup that comprises of a 5.99-inch IPS LCD with Full high definition (HD) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

While the random access memory (RAM) is expected to remain at 3 to 4 gigabytes (GB), users can still expect snappier performance, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is quite the jump compared to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's Snapdragon 625. This is paired with 64 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is also rumored to pack a massive 4,100mAh battery that can be juiced up in less than an hour, thanks to Quick Charge 4.0.

Xiaomi Redmi Note offerings are usually unveiled during January. This was the case the past couple of years. However, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.