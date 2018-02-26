Xiaomi To Launch Mi Mix 2S Next Month

Reuters/Abhishek N. Chinnappa Chinese electronics and software company Xiaomi is launching Mi Mix 2S which will be featuring the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Chinese electronics and software company Xiaomi will be launching its latest smartphone, the Mi MIX 2S, on Mar. 27 this year. The new device will be featuring the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's spokesperson and product management director, posted on Twitter on Feb. 25 that the Mi MIX 2S will be featuring Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845 chipset. The smartphone will also be running the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

The Snapdragon 845 claims to have futuristic features such as having an intelligent personal assistant, an "advanced vault-like" security system, and a provision for an "immersive" cross reality experience. Its peak download speed reaches 1.2 gigabits per second, which makes it faster than most platforms.

The company has not officially revealed much about the Mi Mix 2S yet, but enough hints have been gathered by tech enthusiasts to come up with several guesses on the details and specs of the Mi Mix S2S.

According to Tech Update, the Mi Mix 2S will be having a 5.99-inch full screen with barely visible bezels. The website also said that the device might be employing facial-recognition technology or under-display fingerprint sensor as there is no sign of visible fingerprint sensors.

The Xiamoi Mi Mix 2S will be having an 8 gigabytes (GB) worth of random access memory (RAM) and a 256 GB worth of storage. As for the camera, the Mi Mix 2S will be employing the Sony IMX363 camera sensor. The camera will also be having a 12-megapixel (MP) optical zoom dual camera.

Meanwhile, the battery life of the phone will be measuring to 3,400 milli-Ampere-hours (mAh). However, as this sounds impressive, the large screen may be taking up a lot of energy from the phone.

As for the availability of the product, enthusiasts say that the market may not be extended outside China or India.